India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy go viral, memes flood social media

India proved to be too strong for Namibia as the fancied hosts crushed their opponents by 93 runs in a T20 World Cup match on Thursday. This was India's second successive win in the tournament.

The India vs Namibia match also gave the netizens more than a few viral moments to buzz about.

Check what the Internet has been talking about:

Axar Patel left in awe of Bumrah's stunning catch Star bowler Jasprit Bumrah left his teammate, Axar Patel, in complete shock with his stunning catch to dismiss Malan Kruger.

In the 13th over of the innings, Kruger attempted to slog sweep Patel over the fence. However, he only managed to get a top edge that soared high into the air. Bumrah, who seemingly had lost sight of the ball because of the lights, positioned himself underneath to dive and successfully catch the ball.

In total disbelief of the stunning catch, Patel looked at Bumrah in shock. His reaction is now going viral on social media.

Varun Chakaravarthy's stunning 3-wicket haul Another cricketer who hogged praise from the Internet was Varun Chakaravarthy, a class spinner who took a stunning 3-wicket haul for the team.

As he came into attack in the 7th over, the 34-year-old took the wicket of Louren Steenkamp with a googly on the first ball. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton and JJ Smit were also dismissed by the spinner in the next few balls.

“Varun Chakravarthy is the greatest spinner right now. No two doubts about that,” a fan said.

Another noted that he may not enjoy the superstar status as some of his teammates, “But given his fabulous skillset and superb temperament, IMO Varun Chakravarthy’s most crucial in India’s defence of T20 WC.”

Sanju Samson faces backlash Sanju Samson had a marvellous start with boundaries, racing to 22 runs off just eight deliveries. However, soon, his attempt at another attacking shot fell short, leading to his dismissal and halting India’s early surge.

In T20 cricket, cameos often hold value, especially at a rapid strike rate. But in Samson’s case, expectations have always been different.

Within minutes of his dismissal, social media was flooded with reactions — Memes, sarcastic posts, and sharp criticism.

"Sanju Samson in T20 is

58 matches

50 innings

1100 runs

23 avg

148

3 fifties

3 hundreds

His stats removing 3 hundreds

47 innings

773 runs

18 avg

135 SR