India vs Pakistan: Fans hold special puja in Ayodhya and Kolkata ahead of ICC Champions Trophy clash

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan in Dubai showdown in the ICC Champions Trophy is only an hour away. Amid this several footages of cricket fans across India have surfaced online. Many of them are gearing up for the clash with a spiritual twist as they conduct special havans and pujas in cities.

A video showed residents of Kolkata gathering to attend a special puja for India's win in the upcoming match against Pakistan. Claiming to be from Kolkata's Chingrighata area, the clip showed a pujari worshipping Maa Kali and Maa Tara for today's win. Standee banners of men in blue were also spotted at the scene.

Meanwhile, in Ayodhya Dham, saints and sages conducted a special ritual for the match. As per IANS, Maa Baglamukhi mantras were offered during the ritual to secure India's victory. An Acharya told the news agency, “Today, the Champions Trophy match is being played between India and Pakistan, which is important from India's perspective. Certainly, we hope that the Indian team emerges victorious...”

Another video from Prayagraj showed an elaborated puja and aarti was performed for the Indian cricket team. Several fans and devotees were seen joining hands and offering prayers. Some more video showed devotees in Mahakumbh taking a dip at the Sangram with posters of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Today's India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game is taking place in Dubai. The toss for the match will take place at 2:00 pm IST.

India and Pakistan's last face-off in a Champions Trophy match dates back to the 2017 final. The Virat Kohli-led India team's strong batting lineup struggled to chase Pakistan's target of 338 runs. Fakhar Zaman's century powered Pakistan to a commanding total while India was bowled out for just 158 runs, suffering a heavy loss.

India team includes Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

