India vs Pakistan T20 WC: From actor Janhvi Kapoor to Sri Lanka Prez Dissanayake – Big names grace Colombo stands

As India faces Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo, world leaders including Sri Lanka president Dissanayake, former cricketer Aaron Finch to actress Janhvi Kapoor, among others were spotted at the Premadasa stadium– cheering for the teams participating in the high-profile Group A clash.

Visuals shared by news wire ANI showed President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arriving at the Colombo stadium on Sunday.

The match began at 7pm IST – with Pakistan opting to bowl first after they won the toss.

View full Image Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Group A - India v Pakistan - R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka - February 15, 2026 Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in the stands during the match REUTERS/Lahiru Harshana ( REUTERS )

Former Australian cricketer graces match Former Australian cricketer and T20 World Cup winner Aaron Finch also attended the high-stakes game.

Sporting a blue jersey, flashing a wide smile, Finch posted his photo on X, alongwith the caption:

“Game Day Here In Colombo For The India vs Pakistan T20 Clash with @budweiserindia”

Australia had bagged the T20 World Cup trophy in 2021 under his captaincy.

Janhvi Kapoor cheers in blue Adding to the star-studded crowd, Janhvi Kapoor was also spotted at the stadium. Dressed in a blue T-shirt, a social media account on X shared a photo of the actress at the stands, cheering for Team India.

“Let’s go INDIA,” the photo's caption read.

Rohit Sharma present Hitman Rohit Sharma, who is also the ICC T20 World Cup brand ambassador – is present to witness the India vs Pakistan match.

View full Image Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma during the India vs Pakistan ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 match, at R.Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Sunday. (ANI Photo) ( Sportz Asia )

Ishan Kishan smashes half century The match, which had several preceding dramatic weeks, started off in an unusual note as Pakistan skipper Salman Agha brought himself on for off-spin and accounted for Abhishek Sharma.

The off-spin continued through Saim Ayub (3/25) in the power play and it fetched the desired result initially.

Abhishek went for a loft off Agha but could not clear Shaheen Shah Afridi at the edge of the circle in the final ball of the first over.

For the next 7.4 overs, Kishan converted the Premadasa Stadium into his own little kingdom, shots flying all around the vast corners of this venue.