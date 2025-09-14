India vs Pakistan today match: 'Don't switch on your TVs', boycott calls intensify on X

Massive criticism has erupted over India’s cricket match, scheduled to take place today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium against Pakistan, with many on social media calling it an insult to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and to the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives. Calls to boycott the match have flooded social media, with hashtags like #BoycottIndvsPak trending. Former cricketers, journalists, and public figures have urged fans to skip the game.

Why are ticket sales so slow despite the India-Pakistan hype? Despite the high-profile nature of India-Pakistan clashes, ticket sales for the Dubai group-stage match have been sluggish. Over ten days after sales began, nearly half the stadium seats remain empty, with tickets starting at USD 99 and premium packages exceeding USD 4 lakh. Many fans seem reluctant to attend.

How are social media users reacting? A user wrote: "The India-Pakistan match should not take place in the Asia Cup. Just a few days ago, innocent Indians were martyred... Why are those who speak of the nation's interest silent now? Is cricket and money so important that they have forgotten Pakistan's cowardly act so quickly?"

Another user said: “In respect of those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam attack, and standing with my Indian brothers and sisters, I fully support the boycott of the India vs Pakistan match. If you agree, join this trend and retweet.”

A third user asked: "Can we, as a nation, collectively boycott the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup? If BCCI cannot do it, we as a nation can. Jay Hind🫡🇮🇳"

A fourth user advised: "Don't switch on your TVs. Don't give them the numbers. Boycott this match."

What did the widow of a Pahalgam terror attack victim say? Aishanya Dwivedi, widow of a victim of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, condemned theIndia vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025, urging all stakeholders to boycott it. Criticising the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), she accused them of ignoring the sacrifices of the 26 people who lost their lives, calling Pakistan a "terrorist nation."

Dwivedi told ANI: "BCCI should not have accepted a match between India and Pakistan. I think BCCI is not sentimental towards those 26 families. What are our cricketers doing? Cricketers are said to be nationalists... Except for 1-2 cricket players, nobody stepped forward to say that we should boycott the match against Pakistan."

She also questioned sponsors and broadcasters: "What will the revenue from the match be used for? Pakistan will use this just for terrorism... I cannot understand this."