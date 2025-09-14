India vs US healthcare: ‘Which is better?’ American woman prefers India because…

An American living in India has sparked debate online after sharing her views on healthcare in India and the United States. Kristen Fischer, who has spent several years in the country, posted an Instagram video comparing cost, accessibility, and patient experience in the two nations.

In the video, Fischer asked, “Which healthcare is better?” and gave an assessment of doctors, hospitals, and medicines. She said that while hospitals in the US offer a superior experience, she prefers Indian healthcare because it is more affordable and accessible.

“Overall I prefer India for Healthcare because of factors like cost, availability of doctors/medicine, and care. I also think that the USA has great hospital experiences but it comes at a cost. Financial expenses are much higher and appointments are much harder to get,” Fischer wrote in her post’s caption.

How Easy Is It to See a Doctor? Fischer explained that in India, patients can often visit clinics or hospitals on the same day without booking in advance. She praised the country for having “everywhere and easy to access” doctors, hospitals, and clinics.

Is Healthcare in India Affordable? She said medical costs in India are “far more reasonable in cost” compared to the US. Regarding doctor consultations, Fischer added that physicians in India are “way less rushed and more attentive to your needs.”

How Available Are Medicines? Fischer also noted that medicines are easier to obtain in India. Prescriptions are often not required, and pharmacies are widely available.

Why Are US Hospitals Different? Despite favouring India, Fischer acknowledged that American hospitals offer a better overall experience. She highlighted hospital food, where patients can choose from menus, and pointed out that waiting times are usually shorter since appointments are strictly scheduled.

What Did Social Media Say? The video prompted discussions online. One user wrote: “In India, the hospital expenses are quite affordable. There is something like hospital tourism / medical tourism. People come to India for medical treatment. In India, the costs are significantly low.”

Another added: “I’m originally from India, grew up in Singapore and work in healthcare in the US. Actually appointment wait times here can be pretty lengthy too… but I agree that Indian and American doctors are comparably highly skilled!”