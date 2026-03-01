India vs West Indies prediction: Who will win T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 tie? Internet's viral astrologer's bold take

India take on West Indies in the most important clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 in a Super 8 clash at the iconic Eden Gardens, in what is anticipated to be a thrilling contest of two powerhouses. With South Africa, England and New Zealand already sealing their semifinal spots, the equation is pretty simple for India and West Indies as the winner of the Group 1 clash taking the final spot in the last four stage of the tournament.

Both teams have lost to South Africa in the Super 8 stage. In fact, India and West Indies are the only teams in this edition of the T20 World Cup to have amassed 250-plus totals, both came against Zimbabwe. But on Sunday, it will be completely a different ball game altogether. Not to forget, both teams have won the T20 World Cups twice in history.

Greenstone Lobo, one of internet's viral astrologer has predicted the winner of the India vs West Indies game. Lobo remarked that West Indies might possess strength, but the planetary alignments favour the Men in Blue. “Panic buttons have been pressed, people have been frantically calling me or messaging me asking, ‘Will India win the World Cup?" Lobo was quoted as saying to TimesofIndia.com before the much-awaited clash.

“Forget about winning the World Cup, can we even reach the semi-finals West Indies is not a slouch, it's a very very powerful team, but we are looking at the fact that from the patch of 1992 to 1994, there can be only one team who can do really well. We have three teams: Pakistan, South Africa, and the West Indies captain. South Africa is clearly ahead, so Pakistan and West Indies are not going to pose that much of a problem. The team is going to falter against India,” added Lobo.

Why Sanju Samson's inclusion is a good sign? Lobo stressed that the inclusion of Sanju Samson is a good sign for India. Samson, who had played against Namibia, got a chance once again against Zimbabwe. The Kerela batter, gave India a solid start against Zimbabwe with a 15-ball 24, thus laying the platform for the Men in Blue's 256/4 in 20 overs.

According to Lobo, the birth year of Samson is favourable for India. “Even though we lost (against South Africa) and our openers have not done well, it is good for India. Some players who have not been part of the playing XI, like Sanju Samson, can now step in. Adding Samson can be a very big thing because he adds a lot of muscle and was born in 1994, which astrologically is favorable,” he added.