Russian Instagram influencer Mariia Chugurova shared her experience of riding a Mumbai local train, praising the hospitality and special coaches for women. She found the ride surprisingly cheap at ₹ 5.

"Russian kudi rides an Indian train," wrote the influencer while sharing her experience.

"Namaste dosto. Ever wondered what it's like to be a sardine in a can? Just hop on a local Indian train!" she wrote.

"Squished between Auntie with the samosas and Uncle with the newspaper, it's the ultimate test of personal space. Add in some random chai-wallah serenades and Bollywood music from someone's phone, and you've got the full experience!" she added.

However, she wrote all these things before boarding the train. In another video that shows her travelling in the train and chatting with random people, she is seen enjoying the ride on a relatively-empty Mumbai local train during her journey to Dadar.

"Surprisingly not packed like a can of sardines this time, so I had the luxury to chat with the sweetest souls on board. And can we talk about the special place for women? India, you know how to treat your ladies right! Grateful for the hospitality and the unforgettable train ride experience!" she wrote while referring to having separate coaches reserved for women.

Mariia also found it surprisingly cheap to enjoy the train ride for just ₹5. The Russian influencer wore an ethnic kurti during her travel, and social media users from India apparently found it intriguing.

Netizens react “After a few years when she goes back to Russia... She will introduce herself to Russians "Hi, I'm Marie from India," wrote one user while another requested the Indian government to issue an Aadhaar Card for her.

One user wanted her to have the "real" experience of travelling in a Mumbai local train. "Mahim to dadar their is barely 4 min to reach dadar station. If u want to really want hell than catch virar local," the user wrote.