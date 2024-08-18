Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  ‘India, you know how to treat your ladies right’: Russian Instagram influencer says after travelling in Mumbai train

‘India, you know how to treat your ladies right’: Russian Instagram influencer says after travelling in Mumbai train

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Russian Instagram influencer Mariia Chugurova shared her experience of riding a Mumbai local train, praising the hospitality and special coaches for women. She found the ride surprisingly cheap at 5.

India, you know how to treat your ladies right: Russian Instagram influencer says after travelling in Mumbai local train

Mariia Chugurova, a Russian social media influencer, travelled on a Mumbai local train and shared her experience on Instagram.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

“Russian kudi rides an Indian train," wrote the influencer while sharing her experience.

“Namaste dosto. Ever wondered what it’s like to be a sardine in a can? Just hop on a local Indian train!" she wrote.

“Squished between Auntie with the samosas and Uncle with the newspaper, it’s the ultimate test of personal space. Add in some random chai-wallah serenades and Bollywood music from someone’s phone, and you’ve got the full experience!" she added.

However, she wrote all these things before boarding the train. In another video that shows her travelling in the train and chatting with random people, she is seen enjoying the ride on a relatively-empty Mumbai local train during her journey to Dadar.

“Surprisingly not packed like a can of sardines this time, so I had the luxury to chat with the sweetest souls on board. And can we talk about the special place for women? India, you know how to treat your ladies right! Grateful for the hospitality and the unforgettable train ride experience!" she wrote while referring to having separate coaches reserved for women.

Mariia also found it surprisingly cheap to enjoy the train ride for just 5. The Russian influencer wore an ethnic kurti during her travel, and social media users from India apparently found it intriguing.

Netizens react

“After a few years when she goes back to Russia... She will introduce herself to Russians "Hi, I'm Marie from India," wrote one user while another requested the Indian government to issue an Aadhaar Card for her.

One user wanted her to have the “real" experience of travelling in a Mumbai local train. “Mahim to dadar their is barely 4 min to reach dadar station. If u want to really want hell than catch virar local," the user wrote.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.