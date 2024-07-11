Indian 2 Box Office Advanced Booking: Kamal Hassan’s movie mints nearly ₹7 crore ahead of release day

Indian 2 Box Office Advanced Booking: The sequel to Indian (1966), Indian 2, starring Kamal Hassan as Senapathy – an ageing freedom fighter who fights against corruption, has sold over 3.88 lakh tickets on the first day. The advance booking for the first day has already grossed ₹6.88 crore across India.

Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar are also a part of the movie’s cast. Indian 2’s music has been composed by Aniruddh Ravichander, known for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The film, also known as Hindustani 2, would be released in multiple formats including 2D, IMAX and 4DX.

The Tamil 2D version of the movie has already earned more than ₹4.7 crore in advanced bookings, with over 2.66 lakh tickets sold. For the Telugu version, the Indian 2 pre-release sales clocked around ₹1.67 crore. The IMAX 2D version in Tamil has also earned over ₹1.7 crore The Tamil 4DX version has grossed ₹3.57 lakh.

Also Read | Money laundering case: ED summons Jacqueline Fernandez for questioning today

Indian 2’s Bollywood 2D version has earned over ₹1.67 lakh and ₹28,000 for the IMAX 2D screenings. Meanwhile, the 4DX version recorded sales worth ₹81,000.

While the Indian 2 release is all set for July 12, on Friday, Tamil Nadu is among the leading states with around ₹3.6 crore in advanced bookings. The state has 2,415 shows, with 22% occupancy.

Karnataka follows up second on the list with earnings worth ₹80.47 lakh and 1,007 shows. Kerala has earned around ₹34.61 lakh with 1,322 shows while Andhra Pradesh has earned ₹60.4 lakh with advanced bookings.

With less than a day left for the Indian 2 release date, Chennai has gained the highest earning of ₹1.82 crore for 859 shows. Mumbai is the second highest with earnings over ₹2 lakh.