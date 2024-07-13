Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Actor Kamal Hassan plays the role of Senapathy who is shown as an ageing freedom fighter in the film. Armed with the ancient martial art practice of India, ‘varma kalai,’ the protagonist is bent on fighting off corruption.

Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: The Kollywood film starring Kamal Hassan debuted in theatres on Friday, July 12, in two languages- Hindi and Telugu. In Hindi, it is titled Hindustani 2 and in Telugu, it is titled Bharateeyudu 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On its release day, the sequel to Indian (1966), the film managed to rake in ₹26 crore net at the domestic market, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Akshay Kumar's ‘Sarfira’ premiered on the same day and fell behind in terms of Box Office collection by a massive margin as it minted ₹2.4 crore net.

Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies jointly produced movie witnessed an overall 55.62 percent Tamil occupancy on Friday. In terms of Tamil (2D) occupancy on Day 1, Trichy city led the pack with 81 percent occupancy, followed by Chennai and Coimbatore with 68.5 percent and 68.25 percent occupancy, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the film, Kamal Hassan plays the role of Senapathy, who is shown as an ageing freedom fighter. Armed with the ancient martial art practice of India, ‘Varma kalai,’ the protagonist is bent on fighting off corruption.

The star cast of one of the biggest projects by director Shankar features Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, S J Suryah, and Bobby Simha in significant roles, apart from the leading actor Kamal Hassan. The movie’s cast also includes Gulshan Grover, late Nedumudi Venu, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

The Tamil film marks the reunion of two prominent industry names – Kamal Haasan and director S Shankar and was reportedly made on a budget of ₹150 crore. Shankar co-wrote the script with writers B Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravana Kumar on board. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, in a social media post on platform X (formely Twitter), stated, “#Indian2 becomes the 23rd Tamil movie to join the $1 Million club in North America."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another post stated, “#Indian2 debuts at No.1 in UAE 🇦🇪, Singapore 🇸🇬 and Malaysia 🇲🇾 yesterday."

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave very low ratings to the movie and in a post on X said, “Interesting ideas don’t always make for interesting films... Archaic writing is the biggest culprit here... Director #Shankar misses a golden opportunity... Even #KamalHaasan's wonderful act cannot salvage it. #Hindustani2Review #Indian2." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!