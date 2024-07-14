Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Kamal Hassan’s film sees drop; mints over ₹43 crore

  • The Hindi release, however picked up its earnings to 1.3 crore, from the first day earnings of 1.2 crore

Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published14 Jul 2024, 01:13 PM IST
Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Kamal Hassan's movie earnings dip, but mints over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 crore
Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Kamal Hassan’s movie earnings dip, but mints over ₹15 crore(Screengrab from YouTube/Sony Music India)

Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: The Indian 2 movie earned around 18.2 crore India net on its second day, for all the languages, which is a 28.91% dip from the first day. The movie has earned around 43.8 crore so far.

Indian 2 Box Office collection's second day earnings for the Tamil version earned 13.7 crore, a decline from the earlier numbers. The Hindi release, however picked up its earnings to 1.3 crore, from the first day earnings of 1.2 crore.

Also Read | Kamal Hassan movie ‘Indian 2’ makes a soft debut on Friday, mints ₹26 crore

Earnings from the other states excluding Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, also witnessed an increase. It went up to 1.7 crore from previous day's earnings of 1.6 crore.

S.Shankar's film clocked the highest overall earning in Tamil Nadu with 25.1 crore, with the second day reaching 12.1 crore in the state.

Also Read | Indian 2 advanced booking: Kamal Hassan’s movie mints nearly ₹7 crore

The movie earned a total of 25.6 crore on the first day, from which the Tamil version sold the highest, earning 16.5 crore. Meanwhile, Indian 2 movie's collection in India grossed 51.35 crore while in the overseas market it raked in 28.65 crore.

 

Indian 2 : A quick look aside Box Office collection

Starring Kamal Hassan, Indian 2 was released on Friday, July 12, in three languages- Hindi,Telugu and Tamil. The Hindi title reads Hindustani 2, while in Telugu, it is titled Bharateeyudu 2.

The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020. Indian 2 has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Also Read | Kalki Box Office Day 17: Prabhas movie drew estimated ₹14.35 crore on Saturday

The sequel to the movie Indian also features Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Indian, was first released in 1996, and starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy.

(Disclosure: The data has been collated from Sacnilk)

 

First Published:14 Jul 2024, 01:13 PM IST
