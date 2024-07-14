Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Kamal Hassan’s film sees drop; mints over ₹43 crore

Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: The Indian 2 movie earned around ₹18.2 crore India net on its second day, for all the languages, which is a 28.91% dip from the first day. The movie has earned around ₹43.8 crore so far.

Indian 2 Box Office collection's second day earnings for the Tamil version earned ₹13.7 crore, a decline from the earlier numbers. The Hindi release, however picked up its earnings to ₹1.3 crore, from the first day earnings of ₹1.2 crore.

Earnings from the other states excluding Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, also witnessed an increase. It went up to ₹1.7 crore from previous day's earnings of ₹1.6 crore.

S.Shankar's film clocked the highest overall earning in Tamil Nadu with ₹25.1 crore, with the second day reaching ₹12.1 crore in the state.

The movie earned a total of ₹25.6 crore on the first day, from which the Tamil version sold the highest, earning ₹16.5 crore. Meanwhile, Indian 2 movie's collection in India grossed ₹51.35 crore while in the overseas market it raked in ₹28.65 crore.

Indian 2 : A quick look aside Box Office collection Starring Kamal Hassan, Indian 2 was released on Friday, July 12, in three languages- Hindi,Telugu and Tamil. The Hindi title reads Hindustani 2, while in Telugu, it is titled Bharateeyudu 2.

The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020. Indian 2 has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The sequel to the movie Indian also features Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Indian, was first released in 1996, and starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy.