Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Kamal Hassan's film sees drop; mints over 43 crore

Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Kamal Hassan's film sees drop; mints over ₹43 crore

Sudeshna Ghoshal

  • The Hindi release, however picked up its earnings to 1.3 crore, from the first day earnings of 1.2 crore

Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Kamal Hassan's movie earnings dip, but mints over 15 crore

Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: The Indian 2 movie earned around 18.2 crore India net on its second day, for all the languages, which is a 28.91% dip from the first day. The movie has earned around 43.8 crore so far.

Indian 2 Box Office collection's second day earnings for the Tamil version earned 13.7 crore, a decline from the earlier numbers. The Hindi release, however picked up its earnings to 1.3 crore, from the first day earnings of 1.2 crore.

Earnings from the other states excluding Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, also witnessed an increase. It went up to 1.7 crore from previous day's earnings of 1.6 crore.

S.Shankar's film clocked the highest overall earning in Tamil Nadu with 25.1 crore, with the second day reaching 12.1 crore in the state.

The movie earned a total of 25.6 crore on the first day, from which the Tamil version sold the highest, earning 16.5 crore. Meanwhile, Indian 2 movie's collection in India grossed 51.35 crore while in the overseas market it raked in 28.65 crore.

Indian 2 : A quick look aside Box Office collection

Starring Kamal Hassan, Indian 2 was released on Friday, July 12, in three languages- Hindi,Telugu and Tamil. The Hindi title reads Hindustani 2, while in Telugu, it is titled Bharateeyudu 2.

The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020. Indian 2 has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The sequel to the movie Indian also features Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Indian, was first released in 1996, and starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy.

(Disclosure: The data has been collated from Sacnilk)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.