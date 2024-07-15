Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Kamal Haasan’s movie mints ₹15 crore on July 14

Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan's movie earned a total of ₹15.1 crore in India Net on Sunday, taking the movie's total collection in India to ₹58.9 crore on the third day, i.e. July 14, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. So far, the movie has earned ₹80 crore worldwide till Sunday.

Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian 2's Box Office collection of ₹15.1 crore on day 3 increased its total domestic collection from ₹43.8 crore on day 2 to ₹58.9 crore on day 3. According to Sacnilk's rough estimates, Indian 2 Box Office Collection day 3 of ₹15.1 crore consisted of ₹11 crore, ₹1.3 crore, and ₹2.8 crore earned from its Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions, respectively. The movie's total three-day collection of ₹58.9 crore, consisted of ₹41.2 crore from the Tamil version, ₹3.8 crore from Hindi version, ₹13.9 crore from Telugu version.

About Indian 2 The movie is the story of a freedom fighter's fight against corruption. The movie is a sequel to Kamal Haasan's Indian, released in 1996. The sequel is considered a comeback of sorts for director Shankar, who appeared to have hit a low after the death of writer Sujatha in 2008.

The Shankar-Sujatha combination had delivered many hits in the Tamil film industry, with Rajinkanth and Aishwarya Rai-starrer 'Enthiran' being considered a pinnacle for them. The hits also include 'Indian,' 'Mudhalvan,' 'Boys' and ‘Shivaji: The Boss.’ Shankar co-wrote the script of ‘Indian 2’ with writers B Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravana Kumar.