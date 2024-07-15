Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Kamal Haasan's movie mints 15 crore on July 14

Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Kamal Haasan's movie mints ₹15 crore on July 14

Livemint

Indian 2 Box Office Collection day 3: Kamal Haasan's movie earned approximately 15 crore on the third day of its release.

Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Kamal Haasan's movie's total collection is 58.9 crore, as on Sunday.

Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan's movie earned a total of 15.1 crore in India Net on Sunday, taking the movie's total collection in India to 58.9 crore on the third day, i.e. July 14, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. So far, the movie has earned 80 crore worldwide till Sunday.

Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

Indian 2's Box Office collection of 15.1 crore on day 3 increased its total domestic collection from 43.8 crore on day 2 to 58.9 crore on day 3. According to Sacnilk's rough estimates, Indian 2 Box Office Collection day 3 of 15.1 crore consisted of 11 crore, 1.3 crore, and 2.8 crore earned from its Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions, respectively. The movie's total three-day collection of 58.9 crore, consisted of 41.2 crore from the Tamil version, 3.8 crore from Hindi version, 13.9 crore from Telugu version.

About Indian 2

The movie is the story of a freedom fighter's fight against corruption. The movie is a sequel to Kamal Haasan's Indian, released in 1996. The sequel is considered a comeback of sorts for director Shankar, who appeared to have hit a low after the death of writer Sujatha in 2008.

The Shankar-Sujatha combination had delivered many hits in the Tamil film industry, with Rajinkanth and Aishwarya Rai-starrer 'Enthiran' being considered a pinnacle for them. The hits also include 'Indian,' 'Mudhalvan,' 'Boys' and ‘Shivaji: The Boss.’ Shankar co-wrote the script of ‘Indian 2’ with writers B Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravana Kumar.

The movie is an extension of the lead role of its first part movie, Senapathy. He is also called as ‘Indian Thatha’ by fans. Senapathy is a character who fights corruption, armed with the ancient martial art practice of India, ‘varma kalai.’

