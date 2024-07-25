Indian 2, featuring Kamal Hassan as freedom fighter Senapathy, has garnered interest for its upcoming OTT release on Netflix. The movie, directed by Shankar, explores themes of corruption and has earned ₹ 150 crore at the box office.

Indian 2 OTT release date: Indian 2, directed by Shankar and as a sequel to his 1996 Tamil film Indian, was released on July 12. The Kamal Hassan starrer movie also features Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth, Kajal Aggarwal, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It has been produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.

Although the movie, revolving around an ageing freedom fighter who fights against corruption, has not received much acclamation and mixed reactions from the audience, there has been a lot of interest in its OTT release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Kamal Hassan's acting in the film was applauded by the viewers, but the movie's weak storyline was pointed at.

Indian 2 OTT release: Where to watch? According to media reports, the digital rights of Shankar's Indian 2 have been sold, and the movie will premiere on OTT platform Netflix.

Indian 2 OTT release: When to watch? Indian 2 will likely hit Netflix by next month, August. However, the official premiere date for Kamal Hassan's movie is yet to be confirmed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian 2: Box office collection The Tamil film has made ₹150 crore at the box office, as on Thursday. It was released in three languages: Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Its music has been composed by Aniruddh Ravichander, known for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The movie, also known as Hindustani 2, was released in multiple formats including 2D, IMAX and 4DX.

Even before the movie was released, the movie earned ₹6.88 crore from advance bookings across India. Over 3.88 lakh tickets of Kamal Hassan's movie were sold on the first day of its release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian 2: Movie plot The sequel of 1996's Indian is the story of a freedom fighter and his fight against corruption in the new India.

The franchise has brought back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel. In the movie poster, freedom fighter and vigilante Senapathy (Kamal Hassan) can be seen with is trademark twisted finger in handcuffed hands.

