Indian 2 public review: Kamal Haasan’s acting, action get lots of praise, the movie not so much

Indian 2, directed by Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan, received mixed reviews from viewers. While some praised Haasan's performance and the social issues addressed in the plot, others found the movie subpar and repetitive.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated12 Jul 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Indian 2 public review: Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, directed by Shankar, hit the theatres across the country on July 12. Early reviews from viewers are pouring in. the views are mixed, ranging from “fantastic” to “subpar”. Let’s take a look.

“Kamal Haasan's reprisal of the iconic role is nothing short of fantastic, delivering a powerful performance that anchors the film's emotional core. The sequel's plot delves into relevant social issues, mirroring the original's focus on justice and accountability,” wrote one viewer.

“Acting is good as usual from Kamal and Siddharth. Music is average. ARR bgms from Indian brings goosebumps and applause whenever used,” wrote another.

“It's a good entertainer movie, lots of messages, lots of actions, Climax sequence, And Anirudh BGM is simply outstanding,” came from one viewer.

“I am so disappointed in Shankar, Kamal and Sidharth. I want to blame the producer for trying to release this as two parts. I feel cheated and insulted to think the producer and the director could think people would watch such a subpar, badly edited, repetitive movie. I love Kamal and under no circumstances should he have agreed to this movie,” posted one viewer.

There are more viewers who did not find Indian 2 impressive, “Seriously, cant believe it's Shankar movie, but yes after seeing the stereo types, agreed. Not sure why Mr. Kamal agreed to do this. Agreed corruption, change has to come within, but come on , too dragging with same formula, the climax chase , in this day and age, can't believe had to be dragged.”

Some of the viewers praised the computer-generated imagery (CGI) in the movie while some appreciated the background score. Some even went gaga for the title card. However, the biggest accolade came for Kamal Haasan.

“kamal sir he’s always king of acting legend,” wrote one viewer while another said, “At this age, the kind of action he’s done is praiseworthy.”

12 Jul 2024
