Amid the ongoing H1-B visa debate in the US following Donald Trump's election win and his Make America Great Again (MAGA) campaign, an Indian American entrepreneur claimed that the MAGA supporters leaked his personal number in a post and then deleted it.

The X user, Sidharth, is very vocal on social media about his support for legal immigration. He also said he was getting “personal threats” and appealed to the MAGA accounts to stop “this onslaught”.

According to his X bio, Sidharth, a “highly skilled Indian immigrant,” is an investor, a technopreneur, and an engineer who creates jobs and works with "young Indian and American grads.”

In a now-deleted post on X, Sidharth said, "My personal phone number has been leaked, and I am getting personal threats. I once again appeal to large MAGA accounts to stop this onslaught of bots onto me!

“I have a young family, and you are trying to harm my family,” he added.

This comes after MAGA influencers accused tech billionaire Elon Musk of censoring dissenting views on X after at least 14 accounts lost their blue verification badges, a premium feature allowing monetisation, late Thursday and Friday.

Among the critics is MAGA influencer Laura Loomer, who claimed she has been banned from being able to purchase X premium. She also alleged that approximately 75% of replies to her posts were marked as spam after an online spat with Musk.

Amid this row, Sidharth had tweeted: “Selective cancellations are like a fire alarm that only goes off when someone they hate lights a candle, but stays silent while their friends are setting the whole building on fire and roasting marshmallows.”

Donald Trump wades into H-1B debate On Saturday, US President-elect Donald Trump waded into a divisive immigration debate, expressing support for the H1-B visa program for highly skilled workers—an issue that has sparked fierce conflict between his traditional base and tech leaders like Elon Musk.