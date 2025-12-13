Indian billionaire MA Yusuff Ali takes a bus in Dubai, greets driver with ‘Kaise ho?’ — video goes viral

A short video showing Lulu Group chairman MA Yusuff Ali taking a public bus in Dubai has gone viral on social media, striking a chord with users for its simplicity and warmth.

The clip, originally shared on TikTok by a user named Sajjad Fardese, captures the Indian billionaire boarding the bus and greeting the driver with a friendly handshake. What stood out to many was Ali speaking in Hindi, asking the driver, “Kaise ho? Theek ho?” — a casual, everyday greeting that translates to “How are you? Are you well?”

The moment, brief but genuine, quickly drew praise online, with many users applauding Ali for his grounded behaviour despite his immense wealth and global stature.

A moment of humility With an estimated net worth of $5.9 billion, Yusuff Ali is one of India’s most prominent business leaders. Yet the viral video shows him using public transport and interacting respectfully with workers — a contrast that many viewers found refreshing.

The clip has been widely shared across platforms, with comments highlighting his humility and approachability.

Watch the viral video here:

Another gesture from Dubai’s leadership The viral bus video surfaced shortly after Ali shared another meaningful moment from his life. In a recent Instagram post, he revealed that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had sent him a personally signed copy of his latest book, Lessons from Life: Part I.

Posting a photograph of the book, Ali expressed his gratitude and admiration for the Dubai ruler’s leadership and vision. “As a visionary leader blessed with wisdom and knowledge, I believe present and future generations can learn immensely from the life of His Highness,” he wrote.

He also shared the handwritten message inside the book. Sheikh Mohammed’s note read: “Wisdom is the only inheritance that grows richer the more we share it. May you enjoy the read.”

Who is MA Yusuff Ali? MA Yusuff Ali is the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, a global retail and hospitality conglomerate with over 250 hypermarkets and malls across the Gulf region and India. According to Forbes, his net worth stands at more than $5.9 billion.