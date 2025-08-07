Indian CEO offers up to ₹2 Lakh work-from-home internship, no degree required| See Viral post

An Indian entrepreneur has captured the internet’s attention with an internship offer that breaks conventional norms: no college degree required, no office attendance needed, and the opportunity to earn up to ₹2 lakh a month.

Siddharth Bhatia, co-founder and CEO of Puch AI, recently posted on LinkedIn and X about two remote internship positions, one for an AI engineer and another for a role he calls a “Growth Magician.” The offer includes a monthly stipend ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh, depending on the candidate’s skills.

What’s striking about the opportunity is that even school students can apply.

“We hired a high schooler last month,” Bhatia shared in the post, reinforcing that formal educational qualifications are not a barrier. The only requirement? Raw talent and the drive to make an impact.

How to apply? Bhatia has kept the application process simple; those interested can apply by commenting directly on his LinkedIn or X post. “Try to make muggles ball their eyes out on this post or your comment. Feel free to shout at the top of your lungs. Let’s see how it goes,” he wrote, encouraging creative responses.

Internship goes viral The post has gone viral, with hundreds of aspiring developers, marketers, and students flocking to the comments section to pitch themselves.

A developer with four years of experience wrote, “Hey, I’m a full-stack developer… proficient in the TypeScript ecosystem and exploring Go at the moment.” Bhatia responded, asking, “Why should I hire you?”

Another user quipped, “Hijacked growth for a bunch of startups before… I would be excited to make the muggles ball their eyes out on every other update.”

