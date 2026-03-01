Indian CEO stuck at New York amid Israel-US conflict, says ‘Maharaja is getting me home...’

Ajay Rotti, a Bengaluru-based CEO of Tax Compass, shared that he had to cancel his plan to Dubai amid the escalating tensions in the area amid the Israel-US conflict with Iran, which led to the killing of the Islamic country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Rotti said he was originally scheduled to fly from New York to Dubai before returning to India. However, his flight to Dubai was cancelled at the very last minute due to Iran's strike on the city, forcing him to take a direct Air India flight to India.

“I came to New York for just 2 days, and what a time I selected!!! I was to board an @emirates flight to Dubai two hours ago which was cancelled,” Rotti said in a post on X. “I was to spend two days in my Dubai office. That isnt happening now. I hope Dubai gets back to normal soon! Prayers.”

In a tweet, the CEO quipped that it was a “wrong timing of being on the other side of the globe”.

‘Maharaja is getting me home’ Glad to be able to return to India, Ajay Rotti thanked Air India for flying him home during the escalating conflict.

“Always a special feeling to see an @airindia aircraft outside India. But today it is an entirely different feeling. 100x the normal feeling,” he wrote in his X post.

“Now, the Maharaja is getting me home.🙏 And non stop!!! Last minute booking. Literally. Just boarded. 🤞 Thanks @airindia,” he added.

What is happening in Dubai? Reuters reported that explosions were heard across the Gulf as Iran responded with a salvo of missiles, including in the United Arab Emirates' capital of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, causing Dubai International Airport to suspend all flights.

According to a Reuters report, several loud bangs were heard in Dubai on Sunday morning. Fresh blasts were also heard across the Gulf in Dubai, Doha and in Bahrain's Manama, AFP reported.

Nearly 11 explosions were heard in the sky above the Qatari capital, Al Jazeera reported. Sirens sounded in Kuwait and Israel as Iran continued its retaliatory attacks.

Israel said it had launched new strikes on Iran on Sunday after the killing of their supreme leader.

