In a historic moment for the country, the Indian team clinched double gold medals at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad on Sunday. The Indian players celebrated the moment by recreating Rohit Sharma's iconic victory dance, which he had performed after winning the T20 World Cup trophy earlier this year. The video of the Indian chess prodigies has been widely shared on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Football legend Lionel Messi first performed this way of celebrating victory after Argentina defeated France in the 2022 World Cup. The fun victory dance requires the captain or one of the team members to arrive in slow motion to the rest of the team while carrying the trophy or award. As the captain reaches the team, all the players burst into joy, celebrating the achievement.

Rohit Sharma's victory dance after India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory India's victory in T20 World Cup 2024 was a historic feat achieved by the Men in Blue after nearly a decade. The video of Rohit Sharma's celebration of the moment was hugely shared on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lionel Messi's celebratory dance after FIFA World Cup 2022 The dance became popular with football legend Lionel Messi after Argentina's victory in FIFA World Cup against France in 2022. Take a look at Lionel Messi's video of the victory dance.

PM Modi congratulates Indian chess players after double gold at Olympiad Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian team for securing two gold medals in both the men's and women's events at the Chess Olympiad.