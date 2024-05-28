Indian climber dies after Mount Everest attempt; was rescued from high-risk zone
All the deaths on Mount Everest occurred above 8,000 meters, as the thin air and low oxygen levels heighten the risk of altitude sickness
A climber from India who was rescued from Mount Everest died in the hospital, the authorities in Nepal informed on Tuesday. The 46-year-old Banshi Lal was rescued last week while attempting to summit the highest peak in the world. He was admitted to a local hospital, but the doctors couldn't save him. "He died at the hospital yesterday," Rakesh Gurung of the tourism department told AFP.