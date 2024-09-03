An Indian Coast Guard helicopter made an emergency landing at sea during an operation. One crew member has been recovered, and search efforts are ongoing for three others. Four ships and two aircraft are involved in the rescue.

An Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) with four aircrew onboard, during the was forced make an emergency landing at sea during an operation, ANI reported citing the ICG.

The ALH in questioned had saved 67 lives during recent cyclonic weather in Gujarat was launched around 2300 hours (11 pm) on Sapetmber 2 for medical evacuation of a seriously injured crew onboard Indian Flagged Motor Tanker Hari Leela, about 45 kms from Porbandar into the sea, in response to a request received from the Master of the vessel, the ICG said.

One Crew Found, Three Missing Aircraft wreckage has been located and so far one crew member has been recovered. Search and rescue for the remaining three is in progress, it added.

The incident happened whilst the helicopter was approaching the vessel for evacuation, the ICG added.

At present, ICG has pressed four ships, and two aircraft for search operation, it stated.

