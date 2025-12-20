‘Gonna wear lungi now’: Indian company fines employees up to ₹500 for not wearing traditional attire on Fridays

A workplace policy dubbed “Traditional Fridays” has triggered an online discussion after an employee alleged that their company is penalising staff who fail to follow the dress code. According to the post, employees who do not wear traditional attire on Fridays are expected to make a monetary contribution — ₹100 for regular employees and ₹500 for those in senior management.

The employee shared their frustration on social media, claiming the directive came through an HR email. “Just got this email from my HR. Do they have nothing better to do?” they wrote. Explaining the background, the employee added that the organisation initially followed casual Fridays, which later shifted to formal or traditional wear. While most employees now wear formals, the individual said they do not own Indian attire and are unwilling to spend money on it. When the latest email arrived, they said they reached a breaking point, asking, “is this even legal?”

Ending the post on a sarcastic note, the employee remarked, “Lowkey wanna show up in a lehenga and call it ‘traditional’ to piss them off.”

What did social media say? The post quickly drew reactions from other users. One person advised a blunt response, saying, “Just revert, I don't have money, last time I got msg for secret Santa and I said I don't have money for it as I have not gotten an increment this year.”

Another user questioned the legality of the move, writing, “Not legal, but they are tricky with the way they're subtly forcing you to pay to CSR contributions.” They went on to suggest paying the amount while demanding proper documentation, adding, “make sure to ask them to invoice you properly, provide a tax-deductible receipt, and include all necessary details,” while encouraging colleagues to do the same to create a detailed paper trail.

Others responded with humour. One commented, “You can wear a kimono. It’s traditional.”

A fourth user took a more formal approach, suggesting the employee ask HR to justify the policy, writing, “Ask them to show research studies with actual stats proving the positive effect of this decision on productivity and employee morale and an updated contract stating this amendment.” The user also pointed out that, “any financial penalties put forth by an employer on an employee are null and void unless legally binding and clearly stated in the contract.”