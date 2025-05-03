Indian company sends email on extended breaks: ‘Anyone exceeding 15 minutes…’

The CEO of an Indian-based company has come under scrutiny after he reportedly sent a mass e-mail regarding extended breaks to his employees, stating that anyone who exceeds the "15-minute" time limit for break time will be terminated if the offence is repeated. In a post shared on Reddit, a user, who wished to keep the company's name anonymous, shared his ordeal on r/IndianWorkplace, claiming that he had joined the company only a month ago, only to receive a "mass e-mail regarding extended breaks."

The Redditor further shared that he had previously worked in an environment where the completion of work was the main focus, rather than monitoring the number of breaks taken.

"I have worked for 1.5 years in an environment where only work had to be completed by the end of the day, and you could take as many breaks as you wanted (I am aware it was quite lenient, but that was the work culture). However, no one exploited that freedom," he said.

Screengrab from the viral post.

"Now, this chap who is my CEO has asked for a daily report from the HR regarding everyone’s breaks, and whoever exceeds the time limit, which is just 15 minutes, will be terminated if this offence is repeated. This guy doesn’t even provide tea or coffee in the workspace. What is it that I or the team are supposed to do? It’s been only a month that I’ve been here, and I’ve adhered to every cynical rule this moody, ahh dude has given. It’s screaming micromanagement to me," he added.

The post swiftly went viral, evoking a flurry of responses from social media users, who pressed him to name the company so that other candidates could be cautious.

A user asked, "Why don’t you guys name the company so that others don’t join it?" Advertisement

The Redditor replied that the "CEO is pretty influential, and he doesn't want to lose his job. Fear is a good factor. That guy is pretty influential; I can't name the company or him. I can’t risk unemployment in this economy."

Another suggested, "Please terminate the company from your side by resigning, before they terminate you!!"

A third user wrote, “Create a burner account, post the person’s name and company. Only then can these kinds of asinine practices be highlighted and avoided by others who might be walking into that hellhole.”