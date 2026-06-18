Indian couple reveals ₹6.85 lakh cost of 15-day Europe trip, ₹1.85 lakh food bill stuns internet

An Indian couple has attracted attention online after sharing a transparent breakdown of the cost of their recent European holiday. Posting on Instagram, Megha and Shubham revealed that their 15-day summer trip across Amsterdam, Belgium and Italy cost a total of ₹6.85 lakh for a family of three.

The couple detailed their spending on flights, accommodation, transport, sightseeing, food and other expenses. However, it was their food and drinks bill of ₹1.85 lakh that generated the most discussion on social media.

Breaking down the cost of the trip “How much does a 15-day Europe summer trip for a family of 3 really cost in 2026? Flights, hotels, trains, food, shopping, gelatos, and all the little surprises in between,” reads the caption of a post shared along with a video on the couple's joint Instagram page.

The video began with the text, “What our summer Europe trip cost.”

As the clip continued, Megha explained that while many travellers share photos and memories from their holidays, they wanted to provide a complete financial breakdown of their 2026 European trip. The family visited Amsterdam, Belgium and Italy during the 15-day holiday.

“Flight, visa and insurance: ₹2.1 lakh. Accommodation: ₹95,000,” the couple shared.

Megha noted that their accommodation costs were lower because they stayed with family and friends at some locations during the trip.

Transport and food expenses The couple said they spent nearly ₹80,000 on travel within Europe, including flights, trains, trams and buses.

“Now coming to expenses on our food and drinks. Let’s just say there was a lot of gluttony involved,” Megha joked before revealing, “Food and drinks: ₹1.85 lakh.”

They also spent ₹75,000 on sightseeing activities, while miscellaneous expenses came to around ₹40,000.

Summing up the figures, Shubham said, “That brought our total Euro trip expense to ₹6.85 lakh.”

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Megha then asked, “Was it expensive. Very. Would we do it again?” to which Shubham replied, “In a heartbeat.”

Social media reacts to the food bill Many social media users were surprised by the amount spent on food and drinks.

One person commented, “Everything is good. How come food and drinks are so expensive? Did you also spend on others when going for lunch and dinner? For 2 people, it seems a lot.”

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Responding to the query, the couple wrote, “No, not really. But per day we almost spent 10k on food, which included breakfast, lunch and dinner. So that's not much. I think in India we would spend that much too. So for 15 days that's 1.5lakhs. Along with that we spent on desserts, drinks on top of that.”

Another user shared, “We covered 9 countries for 22 days with Indian Punjabi lunch and dinner, complimentary breakfast daily, 3 to 4 star accommodation in every place, beautiful and comfortable coach for 4 lakhs , it was a superb trip.”

The couple replied, “That’s awesome.”

A third user simply wrote, “Wow. Hope you enjoyed it a lot.”