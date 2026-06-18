Indian couple reveals ₹6.85 lakh cost of 15-day Europe trip, ₹1.85 lakh food bill stuns internet

An Indian couple has attracted attention online after sharing a transparent breakdown of the cost of their recent European holiday. Posting on Instagram, Megha and Shubham revealed that their 15-day summer trip across Amsterdam, Belgium and Italy cost a total of ₹6.85 lakh for a family of three.

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The couple detailed their spending on flights, accommodation, transport, sightseeing, food and other expenses. However, it was their food and drinks bill of ₹1.85 lakh that generated the most discussion on social media.

Breaking down the cost of the trip “How much does a 15-day Europe summer trip for a family of 3 really cost in 2026? Flights, hotels, trains, food, shopping, gelatos, and all the little surprises in between,” reads the caption of a post shared along with a video on the couple's joint Instagram page.

The video began with the text, “What our summer Europe trip cost.”

As the clip continued, Megha explained that while many travellers share photos and memories from their holidays, they wanted to provide a complete financial breakdown of their 2026 European trip. The family visited Amsterdam, Belgium and Italy during the 15-day holiday.

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“Flight, visa and insurance: ₹2.1 lakh. Accommodation: ₹95,000,” the couple shared.

Megha noted that their accommodation costs were lower because they stayed with family and friends at some locations during the trip.

Transport and food expenses The couple said they spent nearly ₹80,000 on travel within Europe, including flights, trains, trams and buses.

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“Now coming to expenses on our food and drinks. Let’s just say there was a lot of gluttony involved,” Megha joked before revealing, “Food and drinks: ₹1.85 lakh.”

They also spent ₹75,000 on sightseeing activities, while miscellaneous expenses came to around ₹40,000.

Summing up the figures, Shubham said, “That brought our total Euro trip expense to ₹6.85 lakh.”

Also Read | Man shares ₹1.3 lakh Europe itinerary covering Spain and Portugal in 13 days

Megha then asked, “Was it expensive. Very. Would we do it again?” to which Shubham replied, “In a heartbeat.”

Social media reacts to the food bill Many social media users were surprised by the amount spent on food and drinks.

One person commented, “Everything is good. How come food and drinks are so expensive? Did you also spend on others when going for lunch and dinner? For 2 people, it seems a lot.”

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Also Read | I asked ChatGPT if I could travel to Europe for ₹1.5 lakh

Responding to the query, the couple wrote, “No, not really. But per day we almost spent 10k on food, which included breakfast, lunch and dinner. So that's not much. I think in India we would spend that much too. So for 15 days that's 1.5lakhs. Along with that we spent on desserts, drinks on top of that.”

Another user shared, “We covered 9 countries for 22 days with Indian Punjabi lunch and dinner, complimentary breakfast daily, 3 to 4 star accommodation in every place, beautiful and comfortable coach for 4 lakhs , it was a superb trip.”

The couple replied, “That’s awesome.”

A third user simply wrote, “Wow. Hope you enjoyed it a lot.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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