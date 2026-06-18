Subscribe

Indian couple reveals ₹6.85 lakh cost of 15-day Europe trip, ₹1.85 lakh food bill stuns internet

The couple detailed their spending on flights, accommodation, transport, sightseeing, food and other expenses. However, it was their food and drinks bill of 1.85 lakh that generated the most discussion on social media.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated18 Jun 2026, 02:57 PM IST
Indian couple reveals <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.85 lakh cost of 15-day Europe trip.
Indian couple reveals ₹6.85 lakh cost of 15-day Europe trip.(Pexels )
AI Quick Read

An Indian couple has attracted attention online after sharing a transparent breakdown of the cost of their recent European holiday. Posting on Instagram, Megha and Shubham revealed that their 15-day summer trip across Amsterdam, Belgium and Italy cost a total of 6.85 lakh for a family of three.

Advertisement

The couple detailed their spending on flights, accommodation, transport, sightseeing, food and other expenses. However, it was their food and drinks bill of 1.85 lakh that generated the most discussion on social media.

Breaking down the cost of the trip

“How much does a 15-day Europe summer trip for a family of 3 really cost in 2026? Flights, hotels, trains, food, shopping, gelatos, and all the little surprises in between,” reads the caption of a post shared along with a video on the couple's joint Instagram page.

The video began with the text, “What our summer Europe trip cost.”

As the clip continued, Megha explained that while many travellers share photos and memories from their holidays, they wanted to provide a complete financial breakdown of their 2026 European trip. The family visited Amsterdam, Belgium and Italy during the 15-day holiday.

Advertisement

“Flight, visa and insurance: 2.1 lakh. Accommodation: 95,000,” the couple shared.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT how to fund a Europe trip—SIPs or credit cards?

Megha noted that their accommodation costs were lower because they stayed with family and friends at some locations during the trip.

Transport and food expenses

The couple said they spent nearly 80,000 on travel within Europe, including flights, trains, trams and buses.

Advertisement

“Now coming to expenses on our food and drinks. Let’s just say there was a lot of gluttony involved,” Megha joked before revealing, “Food and drinks: 1.85 lakh.”

They also spent 75,000 on sightseeing activities, while miscellaneous expenses came to around 40,000.

Summing up the figures, Shubham said, “That brought our total Euro trip expense to 6.85 lakh.”

Also Read | Man shares ₹1.3 lakh Europe itinerary covering Spain and Portugal in 13 days

Megha then asked, “Was it expensive. Very. Would we do it again?” to which Shubham replied, “In a heartbeat.”

Social media reacts to the food bill

Many social media users were surprised by the amount spent on food and drinks.

One person commented, “Everything is good. How come food and drinks are so expensive? Did you also spend on others when going for lunch and dinner? For 2 people, it seems a lot.”

Advertisement
Also Read | I asked ChatGPT if I could travel to Europe for ₹1.5 lakh

Responding to the query, the couple wrote, “No, not really. But per day we almost spent 10k on food, which included breakfast, lunch and dinner. So that's not much. I think in India we would spend that much too. So for 15 days that's 1.5lakhs. Along with that we spent on desserts, drinks on top of that.”

Another user shared, “We covered 9 countries for 22 days with Indian Punjabi lunch and dinner, complimentary breakfast daily, 3 to 4 star accommodation in every place, beautiful and comfortable coach for 4 lakhs , it was a superb trip.”

The couple replied, “That’s awesome.”

A third user simply wrote, “Wow. Hope you enjoyed it a lot.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

Advertisement

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsTrendsIndian couple reveals ₹6.85 lakh cost of 15-day Europe trip, ₹1.85 lakh food bill stuns internet
Advertisement
Read Next Story