Indian culture ‘embarrassing’: Check IPL cricketer's post during Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash; here's what happened

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The cricketer is a part of MI Emirates and MI New York, he led both teams to victory in Major League Cricket 2023 and International League T20 2024 with stellar batting performances.

Jamnagar, Mar 3 (ANI): Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani with his wife Shloka Mehta in a jubilant mood during the pre-wedding celebrations of his brother Anant Ambani with Industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant, in Jamnagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)Premium
Jamnagar, Mar 3 (ANI): Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani with his wife Shloka Mehta in a jubilant mood during the pre-wedding celebrations of his brother Anant Ambani with Industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant, in Jamnagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Nicholas Pooran was caught making a blip. It was not on the field but on social media. The well-known West Indies cricketer in India right now. He came for the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Anant is the youngest son of Nita Ambani and Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani. Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare Private Limited, and Shaila Merchant.

Also Read: Who is Radhika Merchant—the new addition to the Ambani family

This pre-wedding celebration had a big guest list. It includes names from all over the globe. They all came to the Reliance township in Jamnagar. Pooran, who had earlier been appointed as the vice-captain of Lucknow Super Giants, was also a part of it.

On Instagram, he wanted to share how he was enjoying Indian traditions. He wore traditional attire for the occasion. But, he goofed up in his post. Instead of saying he was “embracing" Indian culture, he typed "embarrassing."

This typo did not go unnoticed. Fans spotted it. They couldn't stop sharing it online. It became a laugh riot.

“Trust me its intentional," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: Radhika Merchant's ‘Dekha Tenu’ dance entry is viral now | Watch video

I think it's not an error... Maybe he means that the Indian culture, here the outfit, might not fit him well but he is adapting and meanwhile being humble," wrote another.

“Pooran is a proud student of Akmal English institute," wrote one user while apparently referring to Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal's “confusing" birthday wish to Virat Kohli.

“Happy birthday brother @imVkohli to king in India sir," Akmal wrote on November 5 while also tagging Sachin Tendulkar.

Watch: Nita, Mukesh Ambani's ‘Bollywood’ act ‘Don ko pakadna’ at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

“I guess it's self depreciating humour where he wants to say that by dressing in such clothes, he is embarrassing Indian culture, probably because he wants to imply he is unable to pull it off. Pretty sure it's not a typo," came from another user about Pooran's post.

Turns out it was a typo, and Pooran was quick to notice his mistake. He changed "embarrassing" to "embracing" in his post.

Pooran with Mumbai Indians

Pooran is no stranger to the Ambani family. Mumbai Indians bought him for IPL 2017 but did not play him in any other matches. During the auctions of IPL 2018, the wicket-keeper-batter remained unsold.

Also Read: In Pics | Day 3: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala; From Deepika, Ranbir, SRK, Bill Gates to Ivanka Trump

However, MI’s collaboration with Pooran has not ended. Now, he's with MI Emirates and MI New York. Under his leadership, these teams grabbed trophies in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 and International League T20 (ILT20) 2024. His batting was stellar in the finals.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 04 Mar 2024, 10:58 AM IST
