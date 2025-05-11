Indian developer abuses US techie after friend faces Google rejection; Lee Calcote scores him ‘0 out of 10 for grammar’

A Delhi-based Indian software developer named Shivansh Chauhan abused a US-based cloud-software firm founder, Lee Calcote, allegedly after his friend faced rejection from the Google Summer of Code (GSoC) program. Calcote also shared his inputs on Chauhan's approach and rated him on a scale of 0 to 10.

“I have no idea who @ShivanshxDev is or why he's upset. Didn't get selected for GSoC?” said Lee Calcote, the founder of Layer5, a cloud-software firm.

Responding to his own post, Calcote also said that he gives points to Chauhan for his loyalty towards his friend, who was not selected for the program, even though the Delhi-based techie showed vulgarity against the US national.

What did the Delhi techie say? Shivansh Chauhan, who himself is a software developer, abused Lee Calcote as a move to show loyalty to his friend named Tanishq Maheshwari, according to the post shared on May 9, 2025.

“Tu s***e r***i ke bijj b**k marega kisi din g******e … jese tu logo ke sath kr rha ek din there c*****o me garam dhanda ghhusega .. b**k ginger kahi ke l**e,” said Shivansh Chauhan in his LinkedIn message to Calcote.

“I might give @ShivanshxDev a point for loyalty to his friend, who wasn't selected and for whom he sent this vulgarity on behalf of https://github.com/Tanishq1604, but might subtract a creativity point considering their GitHub profiles are a copy of one another,” said the US techie in his post on X.

According to the post, both Maheshwari and his friend Chauhan have now been banned from the GSoC, LFX. They also will not be able to contribute to any CNCF project.

He also scored Chauhan a Zero out of 10 score for his grammar skills and effectiveness of the message.

“The good news is that Tanishq achieved the second portion of his 2025 goals: ‘...to make an impact in the community’. Mission accomplished, sir,” said Lee Calcote in his post.

What is Google Summer of Code (GSoC) program? Google's Summer of Code is an online mentoring programme which aims to introduce new contributors to its open-source software development.

The candidate who gets picked will work on a 12+ week programming project under the guidance of a mentor from their open-source organisation, according to the official website.