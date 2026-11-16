Indian employee denied leave despite unused PL; manager questions, ‘Kaam kaise hoga?’

While Indian employees enjoy several leave entitlements, many struggle to avail themselves of them. An employee has taken to Reddit to express frustration over constantly having to follow up with his manager for leave, only to have his requests denied.

The employee, whose username remains anonymous, shared on r/IndianWorkplace that he had applied for leave on Dhanteras, but his manager denied the request. When the employee pointed out that he had a substantial number of pending leaves, his boss said there was a lot of work pending and that they could not grant him leave at that time.

"When I insisted, she got annoyed. And when I said I would use my privilege leave (PL), she said I couldn't use my PL. But why? Can't I?

"And now she's angry about how I can even ask for leave. And FYI, I haven't used any PL yet. In the last week of October, I asked for four days' leave, and she emotionally said, 'Yaar, itna kaam hai, abhi mat lo leave. Kaise hoga kaam?' So I didn't take leave at that time, and now this," the employee shared.

Employee says he has been handling work beyond his job description The employee stated that he had been completing all his work efficiently and had also been handling projects that were not mentioned in his job description. However, his leave request was still not considered.

"And since joining, I've been doing work that isn't even mentioned in my offer letter. I did all that thinking that the company was at its starting stage, but now I think I was a fool," he wrote.

He further shared that the company was making profits, but his salary had not increased despite him handling all the clients.

View full Image View full Image Screengrab from the viral post.

"And for the past few months, the company's revenue has been growing. I am visiting clients and attending meetings, but my salary hasn't increased, nor has my workload decreased. I am handling tasks from all departments alone," he said.

Reddit users suggest complaining to HR, taking leave The post quickly went viral, evoking a range of reactions from Reddit users. Here are some of the comments:

One user wrote: "So, I take it that you do a lot of work — basically, you're someone whose replacement would take some effort to find. If this is true, just take the leave anyway. Your boss isn't going to risk losing you just because you took a few days of well-deserved break."

Another user said: "Complain to HR. You are entitled to leave."

A third user commented: "Since you have been doing more work than your assigned responsibilities, they are taking you for granted. It's better to do only the work that was originally mentioned in your job description. If your boss says anything, just submit your resignation.

"He will immediately grant you leave. Also, demand a salary hike or threaten to leave in the middle of a project."