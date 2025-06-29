Did I make right choice? Indian employee says US firm asked to keep camera on during working hours, rejects offer

A student from a tier-3 college in India recently turned down an internship offer from a US-based company due to a condition he found too intrusive — keeping his camera on during all work hours. The student shared his experience in a detailed Reddit post, explaining why he chose to walk away from what seemed like a promising opportunity.

According to the post, the student had received an offer for a full stack developer intern role, with the possibility of a full-time position after the internship. Initially, the stipend was set at ₹25,000 per month but was later revised to ₹35,000– ₹40,000. The company also promised a full-time salary of over ₹12 lakh per annum after the internship.

He was comfortable with the requirement to work during US office hours. However, he was taken aback when the company added another condition: “The next thing they said was you have to stay in the meeting during working hours and your camera should be on.” Despite trying to convince them otherwise, the company did not agree, and the student decided to reject the offer.

Later, he began to question his decision, especially after seniors and friends told him he might not get another such opportunity. “Did I make the right choice? Or I am gonna regret this?” he asked Reddit.

His dilemma sparked debate on the platform. One user said, “I think you've done the right thing. This camera on part is really weird.” Another added, “Camera on at all times means you will work as a slave.”