Entrepreneur shares top lessons for running factory in India: ‘Expecting punctuality can lead to…'

An Indian entrepreneur has gone viral on social media after sharing key mistakes to avoid when setting up a manufacturing business in the country. Prakash Dadlani, a manufacturer and exporter of home appliances, took to X (formerly Twitter) to outline lessons he learned while running his factory, aiming to guide aspiring entrepreneurs.
“Running a factory in Bharat is not easy. Here are my Top 5 Mistakes that you must avoid (if you are starting out),” Dadlani wrote.
Dadlani advised against giving any advance payments to vendors without collateral. He stressed the importance of tight contracts to prevent loss of trust and money, a common pitfall for new factory owners.
Pointing to cultural differences, Dadlani warned that expecting strict punctuality in India can lead to frustration. “Don’t fight the culture,” he said, emphasising the need for flexibility.
Dadlani admitted that he focused on exports for too long, fearing India’s payment and professionalism challenges. “When we finally entered, we realised the quality of clients should be the focus,” he said.
The entrepreneur cautioned against outsourcing too much for too long. He shared that outsourcing motors and moulding increased costs and led to quality issues, highlighting the importance of keeping core processes in-house.
Recalling a disaster, Dadlani revealed his factory burned down just before Diwali in 2021. Despite the setback, his team rebuilt the factory within months. “Disaster-proof your business. Insurance, redundancy, and above all integrity. When everything burns, trust is the only capital left,” he said.
The post went viral, attracting nearly 80,000 views. Social media users praised Dadlani’s advice, with one calling it “gold” and another highlighting its importance for creating jobs. Many expressed admiration for the courage required to run a manufacturing business in India.
Dadlani concluded on a confident note, saying that anyone who can successfully run a factory in India could do so anywhere in the world.