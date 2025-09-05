Subscribe

Indian expat in Dubai wins ₹35 crore jackpot, says 'for first time in my life...'

Sandeep Kumar Prasad, a 30-year-old Indian technician in Dubai, won 15 million UAE Dirhams in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Series 278. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, he purchased the winning ticket while participating in a group, transforming his life and bringing joy to his friends.

Livemint
Published5 Sep 2025, 10:49 AM IST
Sandeep Kumar Prasad, a 30-year-old Indian technician in Dubai, won 15 million UAE Dirhams in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Series 278. (Photo: Representative)
An Indian expatriate living in Dubai has hit the jackpot, winning a massive 15 million UAE Dirhams (approximately 35 crore) in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Series 278, held on September 3, according to The Khaleej Times.

The winner, Sandeep Kumar Prasad, is a 30-year-old technician employed at Dubai Drydocks, originally from Uttar Pradesh. He has been living in the UAE for the past three years. Sandeep purchased the lucky ticket (No. 200669) on August 19, participating as part of a 20-member group.

Having only started buying Big Ticket entries three months ago, Sandeep said he was initially doubtful when contacted by the organisers. However, once the win was confirmed, he felt deeply emotional and overjoyed. “For the first time in my life, I am truly happy,” he shared.

The windfall has not only transformed Sandeep’s life but also brought joy to his group, many of whom are from modest, middle-income backgrounds. “This win has given me the strength and hope to build a secure future for them," he said.

In addition to the grand prize of Dh15 million, six other participants each won Dh100,000 during the September 3 Big Ticket draw.

The winners included a Sri Lankan expatriate living in Dubai, Ranjith Nair, a Dubai resident, an overseas participant from India, Nikhil Raj from Kuwait, a Jordanian expatriate based in Dubai, and Mohammed Rashid, a Bangladeshi expatriate in Dubai who held ticket number 072030, according to the report.

Key Takeaways
  • Winning a lottery can dramatically change one's financial situation and outlook on life.
  • Community and shared experiences enhance the joy of unexpected fortune.
  • The emotional impact of such wins extends beyond the individual to their social circle.
 
 
