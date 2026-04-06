Indian family in UK spends ₹8 lakh per month excluding shopping: Viral videos break down costs, rent, education, more

An Indian woman living in the UK has shared a detailed breakdown of her monthly expenses. The high cost of living for a family of four near London has now gone viral on social media.

Shreya Lara, who lives in a commuter town, says her family pays £1,800 ( ₹2.2 lakh) as rent for a two-bedroom home. Then, commuting to central London adds a major cost. Travel expenses reach around £800 ( ₹98,000) per month.

According to her, groceries and eating out together cost up to £700 ( ₹86,000). Utilities come to about £150 ( ₹18,500). Council tax adds another £180 ( ₹22,000), and miscellaneous expenses are around £150 monthly.

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The biggest expense, according to her, is related to children. She says the total cost for two children is around £2,000 ( ₹2.46 lakh) per month.

Travel is another major factor. The family spends nearly £1,000 ( ₹1.23 lakh) monthly on trips across Europe.

In the second part of the video, the mother broke down the cost for their children’s education. The costs vary widely based on a child’s age, type of school and eligibility for government support in the UK.

For children aged 4 and above, state schools offer free education. However, parents may still spend around £200 (nearly ₹25,000) per month on after-school clubs and activities. Private schooling is much more expensive, with fees going up to around £2,000 ( ₹2.46 lakh) per month.

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The highest costs are seen in early childcare. Daycare for children under two can range from £1,600 ( ₹1.97 lakh) for three days a week to £2,100 ( ₹2.58 lakh) for five days.

Costs reduce as children grow older. From age two, some families can access 15 hours of funded childcare. After age 3, most parents are eligible for 30 hours. That brings daycare costs down to as low as £700 ( ₹86,000) per month. Additional benefits may apply, depending on residency status.

Altogether, the family spends about £6,650 (over ₹8 lakh) per month, excluding shopping.

Social media reaction Many users have reacted to the viral video. Many of them found the information ‘helpful’.

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“Feeling happy. I thought I spend a fortune on travel. I have company Lol! I stay outside London as well with frequent travel to London!” wrote one user.

“I’m glad someone is actually telling the truth!” commented another user.

Many users asked which town the family stayed in.

“Do you mind sharing at which town you are leaving in within 20 minutes commute to London? Do you have to commute 5 days per week to London?” asked one of them.

“Which area is this? Currently paying extortionate rent in London,” posted another user.