Bursting the ‘NRI dream’ of many, a social media user shared a video of his congested one room apartment in London with a leaking roof. Social media user Aryan Bhattacharya shared a video of his house with a leaking roof and compared it with a “chawl”, which is a type of slum common in Mumbai and other Indian cities.

Aryan Bhattacharya also shared that he is paying a rent of ₹1 lakh (1,124.72 euros) for his one room accomodation. Bhattacharya's video has gone viral on social media and has garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

‘Chawl’ like experience in London | Watch video In the video shared by Bhattacharya, he explained how he never lived in a chawl in India and has never experienced living in congested apartments in his country. He also showed how his ceiling was leaking for hours from multiple locations.

“Chawl ka feeling bhi experience kar liya UK Mai 🇬🇧,” he captioned the video. He also expressed his fear of further damage to the ceiling over the night.

Netizens react to viral video The video sparked numerous reactions from social media users. Many of them shared their experiences of living in a house like this in London. Whereas, many others suggested him to return to India.

“Bro India wapas aja 8000 rs me ghar dila dunga [sic],” commented a social media user on his post.

“Oh so chawl mein water dripping hota hai???? [sic]”

“Ya toh background research karke decision lo, ya fir crib mat karo? You CHOSE to go to UK despite knowing it is expensive to live there. Accept and work on your lifestyle or come back to your home country if it is a problem for you? What's the point of criticising your every decision [sic],” read another user on the post.