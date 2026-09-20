Indian influencer loses her iPhone 16 Pro in Japan for the fifth time - What she found next left her stunned

Pragati, an Indian influencer who runs the Instagram account Lucknowi in Japan, has left viewers amused after sharing a video about losing her iPhone 16 Pro in Japan - again. The influencer said this was the fifth time she had misplaced her phone there, only to eventually find it at the exact spot where she had left it.

Indian influencer loses her iPhone 16 Pro in Japan - then finds it In the video, Pragati joked about her habit of forgetting where she puts her phone. “Sab kehte hai ki phone ki lat hona bohot kharab cheez hai, lekin mere liye phone ki lat na hona bohot kharab cheez hai kyunki main apne phone kahi bhi bhool jati hu aur phir 2-3 ghante baad mujhe yaad aata hai,” she said.

She then used another phone to locate the missing iPhone through Apple’s Find My feature. As she walked towards the location shown on the map, she recalled several previous incidents in which she had misplaced her phone.

Pragati said she had previously found her phone at a police station and another time in a vegetable market. She also recalled leaving it behind in a trial room on two occasions.

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What surprised her was not simply that the phone was recovered each time, but that it was still where she had left it.

How Japan deals with lost and found items Japan does have a formal system for dealing with lost property. The National Police Agency says people who find belongings can hand them to a police station or police box, while items found at a particular facility should generally be reported to the manager. Police can then cross-reference recovered property with lost-property reports and return items to their owners.

The system handles millions of lost-and-found items every year. In 2024, around 31.28 million found items were reported, including those retained by designated facilities, with about 11.41 million articles returned to their owners.

Pragati ended her video by reflecting on how unusual her repeated experiences seemed.

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“I don't know agar ye koi country mein possible hai but kasam se Japan mein mere saath ye 4-5 baar ho chuka hai,” she said. She then joked, “Toh aap log dekh sakte hai main apne phone se kitna detached hu.”

Her husband, who was laughing during the recording, then asked her to return his own phone - the device she had been using to film the video.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Pragati wrote that losing the iPhone 16 Pro had happened “AGAIN” and called it the fifth time. She asked followers how often they had lost their phones and whether they had managed to get them back.

The comments quickly turned into a discussion about Japan’s reputation for returning lost property. One user mentioned experiencing similar safety in Dubai, while another joked that Pragati’s repeated phone losses were simply an excuse to make her husband walk after eating.

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