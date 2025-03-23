Indian influencer’s viral video: Free breakfast at five-star hotel turns costly; social media reacts, ‘Not funny’

Nishu Tiwari tried to sneak into a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri for a free breakfast as part of her “Unethical Life Hacks” series. The Delhi-based content creator got away, almost.

Disguised in pyjamas and armed with a fake room number sourced from a blog, she and a team member were successfully escorted to the breakfast area without suspicion. Tiwari even carried a robe to appear more convincing.

The duo indulged in the lavish buffet, with Tiwari even expressing disbelief on camera that her hack worked. However, their plan unravelled when her teammate accidentally left a phone behind.

Upon returning to retrieve it, hotel staff cross-checked the room number “3206” and realised it belonged to a different guest.

When confronted, Tiwari initially claimed it was a mix-up and that they were at the “wrong place”. Eventually, she admitted to not being a guest and paid ₹3,658 for the meal.

Tiwari shared that the hotel staff, though surprised, took the situation lightly.

“The hotel staff was laughing with us. They were also surprised to realise someone could trick them like this,” Tiwari told HT.com.

“Free ka khana Mehnga pad gya (The free meal turned out to be costly),” she wrote in the caption.

Social media says, ‘Not funny’ The video gained attention online, gaining 1.7 million views. The viral video has sparked conversations around morality in social media content, as well as boundaries in prank culture.

“Share nai. Sharam karo kanjar log (Don’t share. Have some shame, you lowlife)!” wrote one user.

“Which type of a joker are you?” came from another user.

“Why should we give such a message that people get inclined to do such things? I did not find this video funny from any angle,” commented one user.