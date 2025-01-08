An Indian man in Canada, Bhagyesh Patel, faces online backlash for advocating increased crime against women by invoking the RG Kar Rape case. His comments prompted outrage, with users contacting his employer and educational institution to demand action against him.

An Indian man, reportedly living in Canada, sparked a massive online outrage with his thoughts on crime against women. The youngster, who was expressing frustration against fake cases against men, said that "crime against women should increase to its maximum." He even called for more cases like the horrifying RG Kar Rape case in Kolkata.

“My goal for 2025 to 2029, ye Mamta jaise 400 cases ane chahiye agle 4 saal mein (My goal from 2025 to 2029 is that there should be more cases like the one that came during Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal)," said the user named Bhagyesh Patel in his Instagram comments.

The comments were made in the backdrop of certain divorce cases widely discussed in national media. A Reddit user shared the screenshot of Patel's comment and called him "a potential rapist."

“This guy is what we truly can call a potential r-pist. The initial comment is deleted. But the other ones remain," the Reddit user noted, sharing the screenshot of disturbing comments made by Bhagyesh Patel.

‘Any woman who dares to go against any men will…’ In another comment (shared on reddit), Patel can be seen giving a clear warning to all the women that if they dared “to go against any men will" face his “wrath".

The screenshot also included disturbing comments from several other users. Flagging the troubling behaviour of the users who made those disturbing comments, reddit user 'r/InstaCelebsGossip' said, "This comment is on a so-called MRA post, and the poster doesn't address it at all. He obviously reads the comments since he likes most of the troubling ones"

Netizens demand action against Instagram user Disturbing comments made by Patel sparked online outrage which might prove counterproductive for him as dozens of Reddit users claimed they contacted his employer. Many users said that they have emailed his employer, a Toronto-based restaurant, demanding action against him for making such troubling comments in public.