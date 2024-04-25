Amid significant flight disruptions due to unusual rainfall in Dubai, Emirates airlines has received applaud from a Puducherry man for its “brillaint service". Manish Kalghati praised the airline services after his daughter missed her connecting flight in Dubai. In a social media post, Kalghati shared how his teenage daughter was immediately informed about the changes in flight and later she was escorted to a transit hotel room.

"But EK were just brilliant in the handling. On arrival, M was met in the aircraft, informed of the changes and escorted to a transit hotel room to rest and recover before the next flight," Kalghatgi wrote in his social media post.

Sharing his concerns related to the first solo-international flight of his daughter, Kalghatgi wrote in his X thread that eventhough his daughter was excited to travel alone, he was worried because of the chaos due to unusually heavy rainfall in Dubai last week. The torrential rain in Dubai impacted flight operations of Emirates as well.

His fears came true, when his daughter missed the connecting flight to Chennai from Dubai. Despite of the fact that his daughter missed the flight in Dubai, which meant she was supposed to stay for longer duration at the airport alone, Kalghatgi didn't loose his calm because of the brilliant in the handling of the situation by Emirates Airlines.

“Yesterday, daughter M (15) flew unaccompanied from Casablanca to Chennai - her first solo international journey. While she was excited to travel alone, we were a bit on the edge given the chaos EK went through in the past week. As expected, flight ops remain affected and M missed her 2 am connection at DXB. But EK were just brilliant in the handling. On arrival, M was met in the aircraft, informed of the changes and escorted to a transit hotel room to rest & recover before the next flight," he wrote on X.

Dubai flood

The world witnessed one of its busiest airport come to a halt after Dubai met with unprecedented rainfall last week. The massive rainfall led to suspension of flight operations from Dubai International Airport. The viral videos and images of the Dubai international airport showed the runway completely flooded after rains. Several other parts of the UAE were also impacted by heavy rainfall and flooding.

