'Well done Emirates': Indian father left concerned 'not for a moment' as teenage daughter misses flight; here's why
An Indian man applauded Emirates airlines services after his teenage daughter missed connecting flight in Dubai due to disruption in services because of unusual floods
Amid significant flight disruptions due to unusual rainfall in Dubai, Emirates airlines has received applaud from a Puducherry man for its “brillaint service". Manish Kalghati praised the airline services after his daughter missed her connecting flight in Dubai. In a social media post, Kalghati shared how his teenage daughter was immediately informed about the changes in flight and later she was escorted to a transit hotel room.