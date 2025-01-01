Indian man arrested in Pakistan after crossing borders to meet Facebook lover

Love knows no boundaries and this was proved recently by a 30-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district who reached Pakistan to meet a woman he fell in love with after befriending her on Facebook. He was arrested in Pakistan for illegally crossing the border and the authorities in the neighbouring country are investigating the motive of his illegal entry, reported News18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The man who Pakistan’s Punjab Police arrested in Mandi Bahauddin city, has been identified as Nagla Khatkari village resident Badal Babu.

Quoting Pakistani authorities as saying, India Today reported that during interrogation Babu confessed he had developed a romantic relationship with the woman on social media. In desperation to meet her in person he entered the country without a valid visa or travel documents.

The report added that Babu was arrested on 27 December 2024 and booked under Sections 13 and 14 of Pakistan's Foreigners Act, 1946. The court remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days and scheduled him to appear again on 10 January 2025.

Earlier, Babu attempted to cross the India-Pakistan border twice but failed.

Family unaware of his plans: Meanwhile, a report by News18 stated that Babu's family were unaware of his plans. Kripal Singh, his father said that Babu had come home 20 days before Diwali and his last conversations with his son 30 November via a video call.

Though Kripal and other family members are pleading the government to bring Babu back,, Aligarh SSP Sanjeev Suman said that no information has been received from Pakistan or the Indian Embassy in this regard yet.

Previous similar cases: This case is very similar to Seema Haider and Iqra Jeewani, both Pakistani nationals who entered India illegally for love. According to details, Seema, her lover, Sachin Meena, while playing PUBG, and Iqra fell in love while playing the board game ‘Ludo’ online.

It was reported in 2023 that Iqra old her jewellery and borrowed money from friends to buy air tickets to Dubai and onwards to Kathmandu from where she crossed into India.