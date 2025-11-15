Indian man bags UAE's top skilled worker award, gets ₹24 lakh, Apple Watch, gold and more

An Indian expatriate in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has struck gold – quite literally – after being named the top winner in the Outstanding Workforce category at the Emirates Labour Market Awards - one of the country’s premier honour programmes.Anas Kadiyarakam, who began his career in the UAE 16 years ago, received a trophy, Dirhams 100,000 (approximately ₹2,414,500), a gold coin, an Apple Watch, a Fazaa Platinum Card and several other gifts.

Anas, originally from Kozhikode in Kerala, works as the Human Resource Manager at LLH Hospital. He won the award alongside co-winner Abdullah Albriki, Head of Cybersecurity at Emsteel, in the Management and Executives branch of the Skilled Workers subcategory.

Who presented the awards? The awards ceremony was held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The honours were presented by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs.

How did Anas build his career in the UAE? Anas began his journey in Abu Dhabi in 2009 as an HR Executive at the LLH Day Care Centre. Over the years, he rose through the ranks to Senior HR Executive, Assistant Manager, Musaffah Region Manager, and later Regional HR Manager, overseeing hospitals and strategic international projects for Burjeel Holdings.

His significant contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic—particularly his leadership of HR operations at the Mafraq COVID-19 Hospital—earned him the Heroes of the UAE Medal and a Golden Visa.

Anas expressed gratitude to his family and the leadership of Burjeel Holdings for their unwavering support.

“This award is for them as well. Their encouragement made every achievement possible,” he said.

He added that the recognition motivates him to continue building “healthier and more supportive workplaces where people feel valued and can grow,” calling it his way of giving back to a country that has given him so much.

‘Milestone’ Calling the award a “milestone” in his 16-year journey, Anas told Gulf News:

“It felt like the country was telling me, we have seen your growth. The UAE’s private sector is the most dynamic place to learn, especially in healthcare. Every day brings a new challenge and a new opportunity to support the workforce.”

He also extended special thanks to Dr Shamsheer Vayalil and the Burjeel management for the trust placed in him: