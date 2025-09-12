Prices of airfare are skyrocketing, with commuters exploring different ways to grab discounts on tickets for budget-friendly errands or trips. Several are turning to ChatGPT as a travel assistant, and a social media user has claimed that it has helped him cut costs massively. Kalyan Kumar, a content creator who boasts over 210k Instagram followers, revealed in a detailed post how he secured a flight ticket for just ₹1,200, saving around ₹4,000 by using ChatGPT. He shared prompts that helped him get the “best deals,” Kumar wrote in a LinkedIn post.

“My Ticket was ₹5445. I paid ₹1200. No points. No shady apps. 7 ChatGPT Prompts to Slash Domestic Flight Costs in India,” he wrote.

Kumar, a YouTuber, suggests giving a prompt to the AI chatbot. Here's what he suggested.

Alternate airports help reduce fares “Find the cheapest flights from Mumbai to Bangalore in the next 30 days. Include alternate airports like Pune or Hubli if it saves money.”

→ This helps surface nearby airports and flexible dates that can drop your fare dramatically," he said.

Flight comparison tools “Compare flight prices on Indian OTAs like Ixigo, Cleartrip, MakeMyTrip, and airline websites directly. Show me the cheapest option for a round trip to Delhi from Hyderabad.

This helps uncover fares that may not appear on individual platforms," he said.

Weekdays offer cheaper tickets “What are the cheapest days to fly from Chennai to Kochi in October? Avoid weekends and holidays.

Day-of-week pricing matters. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are often cheaper," he said.

Discounts and promos “List budget airlines flying from Kolkata to Guwahati and show me any promo codes or student discounts available this month. Many Indian airlines offer discounts for students, senior citizens, and armed forces—worth checking," he said.

Hidden city ticketing options “Can you find hidden city ticketing options for flights from Ahmedabad to Goa? I’m open to layovers if it saves ₹2,000 or more. This strategy, which involves booking a longer route with a stop at the destination, can sometimes be cheaper than direct flights," he said.

Off-peak hours “Show me flights from Jaipur to Mumbai under ₹2,500. Include red-eye flights and early morning options. Flights during off-peak hours are often cheaper, offering significant savings for flexible travellers," he added.

Advance festival tickets “What’s the best time to book flights for Diwali travel from Lucknow to Delhi? Include historical price trends and booking window hacks. Booking 6–8 weeks in advance for festivals usually yields the best rates," he concluded.

Social media reactions His post has evoked numerous reactions, with several calling it a “brilliant” hack while others pointed out “misinformation” in certain points.

A user wrote: “Brilliant use of AI for travel optimisation! These prompts turn ChatGPT into a personal travel agent. The hidden city ticketing and alternative airport strategies are especially clever. This kind of smart prompt engineering saves both time and money.”

Another user commented: “Point 5 is misinformation. Hidden city works only in a handful of cases, especially with checked bags. Same PNR tickets generally mean your bags are either in the same aircraft or ramp-transferred. If it’s the same aircraft, then you cannot deboard anyway as boarding card checks are quite thorough. Even if you sneak out, you’ll be labelled as a missing passenger. Your return ticket may be cancelled, your miles may disappear, and you may be blacklisted. Please edit the post and add these caveats. Best is to delete the point. The rest sound quite good and you have a score of 85% plus.”