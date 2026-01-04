Indian man dragged out of car, assaulted in Thailand’s Pattaya by transwomen over unpaid service| Video

An Indian tourist was allegedly assaulted by a group of transgender women in Thailand’s resort city of Pattaya, after a dispute over payment, according to local media reports. The incident, which took place in the early hours of 27 December, was caught on camera and videos of the assault have since surfaced online.

According to a report by Thaiger, the man, identified as 52-year-old Raj Jasuja, was confronted by three transgender women who were seen demanding money from him. When he reportedly refused to pay and tried to leave the area in his car, the argument escalated. The women allegedly accused him of backing out on payment and, with assistance from others present at the scene, pulled him out of the vehicle.

Also Read | Why Jack Ryan is trending after dramatic US claims on Venezuela

Video clips circulating on social media show the tourist being kicked and assaulted before emergency responders intervened. According to a report by Thai news outlet Thaiger, rescue workers found Jasuja with injuries to his face and the back of his head. He was given first aid on the spot and later taken to Pattamakun Hospital for medical treatment.

You can see the video here.

Also Read | Dhurandhar BO Day 31: Ranveer Singh film closes in on Pushpa 2 worldwide record

A teenage eyewitness told rescue personnel that the argument began near the entrance to Pattaya’s busy Walking Street. The witness claimed that the disagreement turned physical after a dispute over the amount allegedly agreed upon for services, and more people soon joined in, resulting in a group attack.

Thai police officials said they plan to record a formal complaint once the injured tourist recovers fully. Authorities added that the case would then be investigated in accordance with Thai law.