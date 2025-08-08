Indian man flies to Vietnam, buys MacBook, takes a holiday, and still saves ₹36,500| See Viral Post

An Indian man is going viral for pulling off a smart tech-buying hack: he bought a MacBook from Vietnam, saved money on the device, and turned the trip into an 11-day holiday, all for less than what the laptop would have cost in India.

The user, who goes by @Shuict on Reddit, shared how a bit of planning helped him combine work, travel and savings in one go.

“If you’re planning to buy a MacBook or iPhone worth ₹2 lakh+ in India, trust me, it’s worth making a short trip to Vietnam,” he wrote.

The math behind the MacBook hack The MacBook model he wanted was priced around ₹1.85 lakh in India, even after bank offers. Instead, he booked the cheapest round-trip ticket to Hanoi, worked remotely from there, and bought the device from an authorised Apple reseller in Vietnam.

Thanks to the country’s lower pricing and VAT refund policy for tourists, he ended up paying only around ₹1.48 lakh for the same model-- a savings of nearly ₹36,500.

He also advised others trying the same: “Always ask: ‘Do you provide VAT refund documents for the airport?’ Some stores won’t.”

How much did the trip cost? Even after accounting for the laptop, international flights, stay, food and sightseeing, the total cost of his trip came to about ₹2.8 lakh. But after receiving the VAT refund, the final expense was around ₹1.97 lakh.

That means the entire Vietnam trip cost just ₹48,000-- less than what most domestic holidays cost.