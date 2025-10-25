Indian man gifts ₹1,000 to delivery boy on Diwali; latter buys LCD TV, goes viral: ‘Not all superheroes wear a cape’

An Indian man residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) shared a story highlighting how small acts of kindness during the festive season can make someone's day. The man recounted how a delivery boy in his neighbourhood expressed gratitude after receiving a Diwali gift. He shared that he had often given the delivery boy extra money for bringing packages to his home, which is located a little far from the main road.

During Diwali, the delivery boy called, saying: “Mujhe laga bhai humein Diwali gift denge” (I thought brother you would give us a Diwali gift). After sending ₹1,000 to the delivery boy, he later messaged: “Usse main Apne Ghar ke liye gift lekar ja raha hun — LCD” (I am taking it home as a gift for my family), followed by “Aapka बहुत-बहुत dhanyvad” (Thank you very, very much).

The Reddit user wrote: “I thought I'd share this with someone. Even though I came from a middle-class family, now I’m so privileged that I didn’t think ₹1,000 could mean so much to someone. But thank God, he put me in the position to create a meaningful moment in someone’s life.”

“I thought he's probably gonna get drunk or something. Later, he sent me message that he bought LCD on EMI for his home. I don't know the backstory, if he was short of ₹1k or what, I didn't ask. But I'm so happy for him. I wish I could see reaction of his family,” he wrote.

He added that seeing the joy of the delivery boy’s family would have been priceless and encouraged others to be generous: “If you can, please be generous to someone.”

The heartwarming story was shared on Reddit and has garnered numerous responses in the comments. One user wrote: "Post of the day for me." Another said: "Nice OP, you made someone's Diwali a little better." A third commented: "Now that's a real flex, I was bored seeing all those repetitive ones." A fourth added: “Not all superheroes wear a cape. Hats off to you, brother. Cheers! Let’s make sure the human chain of kindness is always bigger than the chain of hatred. Ask the people you are kind towards to carry it forward and help others if they can.”

