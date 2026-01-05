Indian man helps homeless American couple with food and water on new year’s day; video goes viral

A small act of kindness on New Year’s Day has struck a deep chord online, with a video showing an Indian man helping a homeless couple in the United States drawing praise and emotional reactions from the netizens.

The clip, shared by Indian content creator Noah on Instagram, captures a chance encounter with a homeless couple on the streets of New York. In the video, Noah walks up to the couple, who greet him warmly, and offers them bottles of water before gently asking if they had eaten anything that day.

The man responds candidly, saying they had eaten but that the food “wasn’t great”, while the woman adds that she was feeling thirsty. Noah then asks if they would like something to eat.

A Simple Meal, A Powerful Moment When asked what they preferred, the couple makes modest requests. The man suggests something inexpensive — a double quarter pounder with cheese from McDonald's — while the woman asks for a Big Mac. Noah leaves briefly and returns with the meals, handing them over without fanfare.

The moment turns emotional as the couple accepts the food gratefully. As the video ends, the man looks up and says, “God bless you,” a line that many viewers said stayed with them long after watching the clip.

Watch the video here:

‘I Was In Tears Seeing This’ In the caption accompanying the post, Noah reflected on the encounter, writing that what affected him most was seeing the couple without access to basic necessities like water.

“I was in tears seeing this. How long do you survive without water? I met this couple on New Year’s Day and couldn’t believe they didn’t even have water. I gave them water first, then brought them food. Truly blessed to help,” he wrote.

Internet Reacts The video has since gone viral, racking up nearly four lakh views and thousands of likes. Social media users flooded the comments section with messages praising Noah’s compassion, with many saying the clip restored their faith in humanity. Others pointed out how small, everyday gestures can make a big difference — especially during times of celebration, when many tend to overlook those struggling to get by.

A user wrote, “u have a slot in heaven broh.”

Another user wrote, “So beautiful we need more people like this.”

“Very decent homeless people. It is good that they donot beg at all. Or chase anyone. Such people might be homeless , but they are kind too. May God bless both the giver and taker,” the third user wrote.