Indian man in US breaks down in Viral Video: ‘I want to go back, they don’t accept us here’

A video of an Indian man working as a delivery driver in the United States has struck an emotional chord online, after he was seen breaking down over the struggles of living abroad.
The clip, recorded by a customer during a DoorDash delivery, shows the man opening up about the lack of acceptance he feels despite years of trying to settle in America.
“I want to go back, sir. They don’t accept us here. You are nice, you are talking, but they don’t like to talk to immigrants. I am going to be a citizen, but my heart is sad,” he says in the viral video. His voice cracks as he recalls being dismissed or insulted for being a foreigner.
The worker goes on to share how he feels trapped between his desire to return to India and his family’s decision to stay in the US. “I have two daughters, my daughters are not going back. I am stuck. I want to leave the USA forever because if you are not happy somewhere and people are not accepting… But unfortunately, my daughters say they want to stay here. And my wife also doesn’t want to leave.”
The man’s raw confession has sparked widespread empathy on social media, with many Indian users acknowledging the emotional and cultural struggles faced by immigrants who move abroad in search of a better life.
Several commenters shared their own experiences of loneliness, racism, and feeling “unwelcome” in foreign countries, while others urged compassion for those balancing personal happiness with family responsibilities.
The video has also reignited conversations about the Indian diaspora in the US, where millions have migrated over the years, and the emotional toll of navigating identity, belonging, and acceptance in a different culture.
