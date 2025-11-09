Indian man in US helps paralysed woman stranded in rain—'Kindness is all it takes...', say touched netizens

A heartwarming video from the United States has gone viral after an Indian man stopped to help a paralysed woman who was stranded in the rain. The clip, shared by a man named Noah on Instagram, has touched viewers with its quiet display of humanity.

Advertisement

What happened in the viral video? Noah posted the video on his Instagram handle, describing his short but meaningful interaction with the woman. In the clip, he is seen speaking gently to her as the rain pours down. He asks, “It’s raining hard, so where do you wanna go, you can’t able to walk.”

The woman, struggling with her physical challenges and the bad weather, tells him she wants to go to her daughter’s home. Without hesitation, Noah offers her a seat in his car and drives her there, ensuring she reaches safely.

Also Read | Ahmedabad woman tries chilli powder trick to rob jeweller, gets 20 slaps instead

What did Noah say about the incident? In his caption, Noah shared the story behind the encounter. He wrote, “I saw a paralysed woman struggling in the rain, just trying to reach her daughter. She had given up everything, now living in her daughter’s garage with nothing but love in her heart. I stopped and gave her a ride to make sure she got home safe. Sometimes, kindness is all it takes to change a moment... or a life.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Indian man's desperate attempt to return from Saudi Arabia goes viral

Social media reacts The video quickly drew praise from social media users for Noah’s kind act. One user commented, “You proved the real Indian thing,” while another said, “Amazing work brother.” A third person added, “Brother you are the best.”

Also Read | Indian man arrested in Bangkok for scaring people with pistol-shaped lighter

Some viewers were also curious about the woman’s condition. One asked, “How did she got down on her own? Not hating I’m just curious.” Noah replied, “She’s got her friend with her to help with walking, and she’s able to take a few yards on her own but needs support for longer distances. Judging them is easy but listening to their stories is difficult. She might be an addict but when you know her story your thinking will be changed.”