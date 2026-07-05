Indian man living in US contrasts ‘value of life’ after emergency team arrives within minutes to rescue injured elderly

An Indian man's admiration of emergency services in the United States has taken the social media by storm. A video shared by Raja Traveller US account on Instagram brings to spotlight the rapid emergency response of local services to assist an ailing man in California's San Diego city.

Praising the country’s swift emergency response, the vlogger documented the happenings of a day when he came across an elderly pedestrian who lost his balance and fell while walking on the road. He suffered some injury in the fall on his head and other body parts.

The video with the caption "Look at the value of a life in the US" has gone viral on social media as it garnered over 17,800 likes and several comments. Bring to focus the value of human life, public safety and response of emergency services in different countries, this video opens with the statement, “If anyone wants to know the importance of life then, they should come to America to see.”

Impressed with the quick arrival of multiple emergency vehicles at the location, Raja in the video said, “In USA, look at the value of a life. If you want to know, then just look at America. This is an elderly person, he was injured, he fell down while walking. Within five minutes, a police car, an ambulance, and a fire brigade vehicle arrived to save him. Someone called, and within seconds, vehicles arrived here,” he said.

Recognizing that the elderly man needed help, a local resident had dialed emergency number for assistance. It was police, ambulance and fire brigade vehicles' spontaneous arrival, within minutes, that surprised him. The clip, which amassed over 4.39 lakh views, shows San Diego's fire rescue personnel tending to the injured man on the corner of the road while police and other emergency service personnel stand beside him. A stretcher can also be seen at the site which is beside a traffic signal on a busy road.

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Raja, who had stopped at the traffic signal and noticed the response unfolding in front of him, contrasted this situation with that of India and said, “The light was green, I stopped and saw this. There was a bit of a traffic jam, but in minutes, the vehicles arrived. You can see in front of you, the man is standing there, they have brought a stretcher for him, a police car is parked, along with an ambulance and a fire brigade. In India, [would this happen]?"

Watch viral video here:

Social media reaction This video sparked reactions on social media as one user wrote, “Bro it is difference between developed and developing countries."

Another user remarked, "This is exactly how emergency response should work everywhere.”

A third user said, “The value of life is reflected in how fast a system reacts during a crisis.”

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A fourth user stated, “This kind of response gives people confidence that help will arrive when needed.”

A fifth comment read, “India also needs stronger emergency response systems, especially in crowded cities.” One more user added, “It is not just about America, it is about discipline, systems and accountability.”

A sixth user replied, “Don't get misled by such videos. I live in USA. The injured person has to pay for the treatment/aid and ambulance charges. Charges depends on the city, but first-aid and ambulance charges will be nearly $1500-2000 or 1.3-1.5 lakh rupees. Even if he has insurance, immediate medical assistance will cost you more than $1000 from your pocket.”

A seventh user responded, “The charges are not for poor people they get aid free of charge. The charges are only for those people who are being paid above certain limit of amount.”