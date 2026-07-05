Indian man living in US contrasts ‘value of life’ after emergency team arrives within minutes to rescue injured elderly

An Indian man's admiration of emergency services in the United States has taken the social media by storm. A video shared by Raja Traveller US account on Instagram brings to spotlight the rapid emergency response of local services to assist an ailing man in California's San Diego city.

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Praising the country’s swift emergency response, the vlogger documented the happenings of a day when he came across an elderly pedestrian who lost his balance and fell while walking on the road. He suffered some injury in the fall on his head and other body parts.

The video with the caption "Look at the value of a life in the US" has gone viral on social media as it garnered over 17,800 likes and several comments. Bring to focus the value of human life, public safety and response of emergency services in different countries, this video opens with the statement, “If anyone wants to know the importance of life then, they should come to America to see.”

Impressed with the quick arrival of multiple emergency vehicles at the location, Raja in the video said, “In USA, look at the value of a life. If you want to know, then just look at America. This is an elderly person, he was injured, he fell down while walking. Within five minutes, a police car, an ambulance, and a fire brigade vehicle arrived to save him. Someone called, and within seconds, vehicles arrived here,” he said.

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Recognizing that the elderly man needed help, a local resident had dialed emergency number for assistance. It was police, ambulance and fire brigade vehicles' spontaneous arrival, within minutes, that surprised him. The clip, which amassed over 4.39 lakh views, shows San Diego's fire rescue personnel tending to the injured man on the corner of the road while police and other emergency service personnel stand beside him. A stretcher can also be seen at the site which is beside a traffic signal on a busy road.

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Raja, who had stopped at the traffic signal and noticed the response unfolding in front of him, contrasted this situation with that of India and said, “The light was green, I stopped and saw this. There was a bit of a traffic jam, but in minutes, the vehicles arrived. You can see in front of you, the man is standing there, they have brought a stretcher for him, a police car is parked, along with an ambulance and a fire brigade. In India, [would this happen]?"

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Watch viral video here:

Social media reaction This video sparked reactions on social media as one user wrote, “Bro it is difference between developed and developing countries."

Another user remarked, "This is exactly how emergency response should work everywhere.”

A third user said, “The value of life is reflected in how fast a system reacts during a crisis.”

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A fourth user stated, “This kind of response gives people confidence that help will arrive when needed.”

A fifth comment read, “India also needs stronger emergency response systems, especially in crowded cities.” One more user added, “It is not just about America, it is about discipline, systems and accountability.”

A sixth user replied, “Don't get misled by such videos. I live in USA. The injured person has to pay for the treatment/aid and ambulance charges. Charges depends on the city, but first-aid and ambulance charges will be nearly $1500-2000 or 1.3-1.5 lakh rupees. Even if he has insurance, immediate medical assistance will cost you more than $1000 from your pocket.”

A seventh user responded, “The charges are not for poor people they get aid free of charge. The charges are only for those people who are being paid above certain limit of amount.”

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Another user wrote, “We pay taxes in India too, but why don't we get services like that? People are dying like this—there is no value for life, and corruption is rampant in the field.”

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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