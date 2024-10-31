Indian man secures job at Elon Musk’s Tesla after sending ‘500 cold emails’

An Indian-origin engineer, Dhruv Loya, recently shared his inspiring journey on LinkedIn about landing a job at Elon Musk’s Tesla.

After sending over 300 applications, more than 500 emails, and enduring ten rounds of interviews over five months, he finally received an offer from his dream company.

“300+ applications, 500+ cold emails, 10 interviews, 1 offer. Despite having three internships, a good GPA, and active extracurriculars, I never imagined I would be in a position where I’d be unemployed for five months,” wrote Loya.

He added, “I lost my lease, my health insurance, and constantly felt the ticking clock of my visa status, knowing I could be forced to leave the U.S. at any moment. For months, I moved between friends’ apartments, slept on air mattresses, and saved every dollar I could to get by. Today, I’m thrilled to share that it was all worth it—I’ve secured a full-time position as a Technical Support Specialist at Tesla!”

"I know the job market is very tough, especially for international students. My advice to anyone facing this struggle is to treat applying to jobs as your 9-5, but make sure to use your evenings and weekends to unwind and do things you enjoy. I understand how emotionally draining this process can be," he further added.

"Just keep manifesting, stay positive, and believe that things will fall into place!" Loya said.

As of this writing, the post has received 101,911 likes. It also has 2,627 comments and 453 reposts.

A user replied, “Thanks for sharing this Dhruv Loya . It kind of rekindered the hope which I was losing after months of applying to jobs.”